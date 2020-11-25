Q3 2020 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Avance Gas Holding Ltd - CFO
Thank you. Good afternoon, and hope you're all staying safe and healthy. Welcome to the presentation of Avance Gas' third quarter 2020. As you just heard, my name is Randi Navdal Bekkelund and I'm the CFO. I'm here joined by our CCO, Ben Martin. We will start today's presentation by going through the financial highlights of the quarter, which will follow with a market and company update and a Q&A session at the end.
I will now move to Slide 3, going through the financial highlights. Here, we have a snapshot of the financial highlights for the third quarter. We have an achieved time charter equivalent rate of 23,300 on a discharge-to-discharge basis.
