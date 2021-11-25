Q3 2021 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you very much, and hello, everyone, and welcome to Avance Gas Q3 presentation. I'm joined here today by our CFO, Randi Navdal; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Ben Martin.



We can go to the next slide, please, with the latest from our lawyers on Slide 3, please. Okay, so let's have a look at the highlights for the quarter. We achieved TC earnings of $31.6 million, equivalent to $27,548 per day, which includes the ballast cost we, accounting-wise, had to recognize through delivery port for our 3 older vessels, which were fixed on time charter for 2 years at healthy levels at $30,000 a day.



Looking at the spot market, it was more or