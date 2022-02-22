Q4 2021 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Kristian SÃ¸rensen - Avance Gas Holding Ltd - CEO



Thank you very much, and hello, everyone, and welcome to the Avance Gas Q4 conference call, where we will present our latest market update together with our Q4 results. I'm here together, as usual, with our CFO, Randi Navdal.



Next slide, please, with our disclaimer. We can move on to the next slide with the highlights for the quarter.



For the fourth quarter, we had time charter earnings of $32.9 million, which equates to $27,631 a day and, consequently, $31,302 per day for the full calendar year. We had time charter coverage of approximately 40% in the fourth quarter at an average of $31,000 a day, while we currently have a TC