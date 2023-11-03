Q3 2023 Black Diamond Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Jason Zhang - Black Diamond Group Limited - VP, Capital Markets and Acquisitions/Divestitures



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending Black Diamond Group's third-quarter 2023 results conference call.



Here joining me on the line is our CEO, Trevor Haynes; and our CFO, Toby LaBrie. Also on the call, we are joined by Chief Operating Officer of Modular Space Solutions, Ted Redmond; COO of Workforce Solutions, Mike Ridley; COO of LodgeLink, Kevin Lo; and Chief Information Officer, Patrick Melanson.



I'd like to caution everyone that forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and that actual financial and operational