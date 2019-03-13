Boliden AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB - Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome all of you to Boliden's 2019 Capital Markets Day. I am Olof Grenmark, Head of Investor Relations, and it's a great pleasure for me to welcome all of you here to Stockholm and also all you listeners on the web.



Today, we will get presentations by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas, followed by our whole group management. There will be plenty of time for you to ask questions and it will be my challenge to lead this Q&A session. After today's session, we will have the opportunity -- or some of you will have the opportunity to go up to Aitik, and we will have a bus close by here which will take you there.



If you look at our agenda behind us today, we really believe that we have put together a presentation which will make you understand our future, sustainable profitable growth.



Finally, at Boliden, safety comes first. If we would have an emergency today, there is an escape route to the right and to the left. And we have a meeting point just outside here at [gear 2 regatta].



