Mar 17, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR
(presentation)
Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's 2021 Capital Markets Day. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we want to share with you our vision to be the world's most climate friendly and respected metal provider. We will have presentations by our CEO and President, Mikael Staffas; and his whole group management team. Please participate by asking questions. There will be plenty of times for you to ask questions, and I will make sure that they get forward to the speakers.
At Boliden, we always put safety first. And as you know, it was our intention to have a live event here today with physical guests. Unfortunately, we couldn't do that. And for those -- for the few people that are present in this room, we've already had a safety demonstration. But for all you listeners out there, please make sure you know where your closest escape exit is.
By that, it's a pleasure for me to welcome our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas. Mikael, the stage is
Boliden AB Capital Market Day Transcript
Mar 17, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...