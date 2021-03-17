Boliden AB Capital Market Day Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's 2021 Capital Markets Day. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we want to share with you our vision to be the world's most climate friendly and respected metal provider. We will have presentations by our CEO and President, Mikael Staffas; and his whole group management team. Please participate by asking questions. There will be plenty of times for you to ask questions, and I will make sure that they get forward to the speakers.



At Boliden, we always put safety first. And as you know, it was our intention to have a live event here today with physical guests. Unfortunately, we couldn't do that. And for those -- for the few people that are present in this room, we've already had a safety demonstration. But for all you listeners out there, please make sure you know where your closest escape exit is.



By that, it's a pleasure for me to welcome our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas. Mikael, the stage is