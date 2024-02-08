Q4 2023 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q4 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session, where we will start here in Stockholm. Mikael, welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and good morning, everybody. I would like to start by actually talking not about the last quarter, but about the last 100 years. As most of you already know, we are celebrating our 100-year celebration this year. Our official birthday, if you want to use that sense, is actually in December. So we're not quite 100 years yet, but we're going to take the opportunity to celebrate this the whole year and maybe to then top it off with the biggest celebration in December.



We are quite proud about the