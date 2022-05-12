May 12, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
JanaÃna Marques Storti - Banco do Brasil S.A. - IR Head
Good morning. Welcome to our live session to report on the results for the first quarter of 2022. (Operator Instructions)
Here with me today, we have our CEO, Fausto Ribeiro; CFO, Ricardo Forni; and the Vice President of Internal Controls and Risk; and Daniel Maria, Director of Finance and IR. We will now start the presentation of our earnings release. And after that, we will start with the Q&A session. Good morning, President Fausto.
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro - Banco do Brasil S.A. - CEO, Director & Member of the Executive Board
Good morning. Good morning to you all, to all of you who are joining us today from your companies or your homes. It's a great pleasure for me to be with you today to talk about our results for Q1 2022, very strong and solid results.
First of all, our first slide, I would just like to remind you that everything that we've been doing within the bank has a backdrop or strategy. These 10 structuring initiatives that we started off once we
Q1 2022 Banco do Brasil SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
