Feb 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

JanaÃ­na Storti Prandina - Banco do Brasil S.A. - IR Head



Hello. Good morning, everyone. I am Janaina Storti, General Manager of Investor Relations of Banco do Brasil. Welcome to our video conference to announce the results of the fourth quarter of 2023. Our event will be in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English, and you can choose between 3 audio options, original, Portuguese or English.



Present with me today are our President, Tarciana Medeiros, the Vice President of Financial Management and Investor Relations, Geovanne Tobias and the VP for Internal Controls and Risk Management, Felipe Prince. We will begin with the presentation of the results, followed by a Q&A session. We would like to remind analysts that questions should be asked using the link provided. Now, to begin, I would like to turn the floor to our President, Tarciana.



Tarciana Paula Gomes Medeiros - Banco do Brasil S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Director



Good morning. Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us this morning