Q3 2019 Bombardier Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Patrick Ghoche - Bombardier Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bombardier's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. I wish to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the financial performance of the corporation. There are risks that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. For additional information on forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions, please refer to the MD&A. I'm making this cautionary statement on behalf of each speaker on this call.



With me today is our President and Chief Executive Officer; Alain Bellemare; and our Chief Financial Officer