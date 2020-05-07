Q1 2020 Bombardier Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bombardier's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the discussion over to Mr. Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Corporate Strategy, and Investor Relations for Bombardier. Please go ahead, Mr. Ghoche.



Patrick Ghoche - Bombardier Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bombardier's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. I wish to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the corporation. There are risks that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. For additional information on forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions, please refer to the MD&A. I'm making this cautionary statement on behalf of each speaker on this call. With me today is our new President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Martel; and our