Bombardier Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Pierre Beaudoin - Bombardier Inc. - Chairman of the Board of Directors



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Pierre Beaudoin, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Bombardier. Welcome to this annual shareholders assembly.



This year, our assembly, of course, is being held in a very special context, given constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This health crisis has hit QuÃ©bec and Montreal very hard. Montreal, where we have our headquarters. I'd like to point out the great work put in by the thousands of health care workers in QuÃ©bec and elsewhere in the world as well, who have been on the front lines, taking care of persons affected by the virus and helping the most vulnerable citizens amongst us. On behalf of Bombardier and all the employees, thank you for your courage and your remarkable dedication.



As with other companies, Bombardier has wanted to participate in this collective struggle against COVID-19. Notably, we have made donations of thousands of personal protection equipment kits to the different governments, our engineers have designed or supported