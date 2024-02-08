Q4 2023 Bombardier Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bombardier, Inc' fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. Please be advised that this conference call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the discussion over to Mr. Francis Richer de La Fleche, Vice President, FP&A, and Investor Relations for Bombardier. Please go ahead, Mr. Richer de La Fleche.
Francis Richer de La Fleche - Bombardier, Inc. - VP, FP&A, and IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bombardier's earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2023. And I wish to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the financial performance of the corporation. There are risks that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. For additional information on forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions, please refer to our MD&A in our 2023 Annual Report.
I'm making this cautionary statement on behalf of
