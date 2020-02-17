Feb 17, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bombardier strategic announcement call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the discussion over to Mr. Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations for Bombardier. Please go ahead, Mr. Ghoche.



Patrick Ghoche - Bombardier Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for dialing in. We're excited to share with you today a defining step in Bombardier's turnaround journey. With me this afternoon is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Di Bert, to share a vision for the future of Bombardier. Please note that a slide deck is available to accompany this call on our Investor Relations website.



I wish to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the financial performance of the corporation. There are risks that actual events or results may differ materially