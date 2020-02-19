Feb 19, 2020 / 06:50PM GMT

David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Thank you. So welcome, everyone. Next up is Bombardier. we appreciate the late addition. Alain Bellemare, Chairman and CEO; and John Di Bert, the CFO.



So maybe I'll just turn it over to you to talk -- maybe walk through, obviously, a whole bunch of stuff going on here to try and get a straight on where the numbers shake out from a pro forma standpoint in terms of what the aviation business will look like going forward, if you want to take it from a capital structure, revenue profile and margin profile.



Alain M. Bellemare - Bombardier Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, David. Let me start and then I'll turn it over to John to provide, like, more colors on the number. But I think that we are at the end of the turnaround journey at Bombardier. It has been a 5-year turnaround plan. We have the assets at the right place where we have totally exited commercial aviation. The C Series is now with Airbus, the A220, a great place, going to be a great program moving