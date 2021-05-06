Bombardier Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Pierre Beaudoin - Bombardier Inc. - Chairman of the Board of Directors



[Interpreted] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Pierre Beaudoin, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bombardier. I would like to welcome you to Bombardier's Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



This year, our meeting is once again being held virtually in view of the constraints imposed on us by the global COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual format once again allows us to ensure the health and safety of our shareholders and employees. This health crisis continues to have a profound impact on our communities, our colleagues and our families. Bombardier is proud to do its part in the collective fight against COVID by participating in the corporate vaccination campaign in QuÃ©bec. I would like to thank all of the teams who beyond their duties brought this project to fruition in a very short time frame. Bombardier is also ready to support vaccination effort needed in all communities where our employees and their families work. On behalf of Bombardier and all our employees, I would also like to thank once again the