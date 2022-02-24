Bombardier Inc Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Francis Richer de La Fleche - Bombardier Inc. - VP of Financial Planning & IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Bombardier's 2022 Investor Day. We are here today at Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre, a LEED-certified facility named after the visionary leader who brought our company into business aviation. Every year, the thousands of women and men working here design, craft and install business aviation's highest-caliber interiors. Today, from inside the delivery bay where Bombardier celebrated milestones like the certification and entry into service of the Global 7500 or more recently, the historic 1,000th delivery of a Global aircraft, our management team will talk to you about how Bombardier has been hard at work to execute on our commitments.



Our presenters today include Bombardier President and Chief Executive Officer, Ãâ°ric Martel; our Executive Vice President, Services, Support and Corporate Strategy, Jean-Christophe Gallagher; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bart Demosky. Throughout the event, our Vice President of Communications, Marketing and Public