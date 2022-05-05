Bombardier Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Pierre Beaudoin - Bombardier Inc. - Chairman of the Board of Directors



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. I'm Pierre Beaudoin, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Bombardier. I welcome you to this Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting. Once again, we're doing this virtually, so that we can ensure the health and safety of our shareholders and of our employees.



The global context is difficult and beyond the pandemic. On behalf of Bombardier, I want to say to all of those who have been affected by the many conflicts how concerned I am about the situation. Bombardier and the Armand Bombardier Foundation are proud to contribute to support humanitarian efforts, notably in Ukraine. I'm also very pleased to see resilience with our employees.



Thanks to this resilience, whether it's in a service center or in a manufacturing center. Resilience in the sense of belonging to the communities in which we operate are deeply embedded in the DNA of each and every one of us at Bombardier. Thanks to this resilience, last year, we successfully transitioned to business aviation, an