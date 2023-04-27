Bombardier Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Pierre Beaudoin - Bombardier Inc. - Chairman of the Board of Directors



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Pierre Beaudoin, and I am the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bombardier. I'd like to welcome you to Bombardier's 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting. Bombardier continues to innovate and distinguish itself as a company focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's best business aircraft.



In 2022, we celebrated 80 years and 2022 was particularly crowned with success. We significantly expanded our global service center network, launched our flagship Global 8000 aircraft and began delivering Challenger 3500 aircraft. We then launched Bombardier Defense to make the increased demand for innovative and sustainable military aviation solutions worldwide. Our products continue to turn heads. At the same time, career opportunities at Bombardier have continued to attract interest. Our workforce has grown by 2,000 people around the world, and Bombardier was recognized as a choice employer for diverse and exciting careers.



In addition, we are proud of the way we