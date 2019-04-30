Q1 2019 Beiersdorf AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Beiersdorf Conference Call Quarterly Statement January to March 2019. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jens GeiÃler, Head of Investor Relations of Beiersdorf AG. Please go ahead.



Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our First Quarter Conference Call. This is Jens GeiÃler, and I have our CEO, Stefan De Loecker; and our CFO, Dessi Temperley with me this morning. We would like to share with you Beiersdorf's business results of the first 3 months of 2019. As usual, we will start with a brief presentation and the business review, and afterwards, we'll have a Q&A for analysts. (Operator Instructions)



And with that, I will now hand over to Stefan De Loecker.



Stefan De Loecker - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Executive