Director Neal Keating Acquires 7,200 Shares of Triumph Group Inc

25 minutes ago
Neal Keating, a member of the board of directors at Triumph Group Inc, has increased the insider's stake in the company through the purchase of 7,200 shares. This transaction took place on February 9, 2024, as indicated by the SEC Filing.

Triumph Group Inc specializes in manufacturing and overhauling aerospace structures, systems, and components. Operating in various locations worldwide, the company serves a broad range of markets within the aerospace industry, including commercial, military, and business jet sectors.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can suggest confidence in the company's future prospects or undervaluation. Conversely, insider selling might indicate potential challenges or overvaluation. It is important to consider the context and magnitude of these transactions when interpreting their potential implications.

Over the past year, the insider has executed a series of transactions, resulting in a net acquisition of 27,200 shares and no recorded sales. This latest purchase further aligns the insider's interests with those of shareholders.

The insider transaction history for Triumph Group Inc reveals a pattern of insider confidence, with 7 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent share acquisition, Triumph Group Inc's stock was priced at $14.53, leading to a market capitalization of $1.149 billion.

The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33, categorizing Triumph Group Inc as Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model that considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent insider buying pattern at Triumph Group Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
