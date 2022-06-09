Beiersdorf AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer



Okay. I see that we can start. So good morning, and welcome to all of you to Beiersdorf's Capital Market Day. Well, that's a special day as it's actually a very long time, actually never, that we had such an event outside of the typical reporting pattern. So it's our pleasure to have you all here in the auditorium and, of course, with all of you in the webcast as well. We'll have an exciting sequence of events today. We are going to have 2 blocks of presentations. We are going to have 2 Q&As. So I'm really looking forward to that.



And it will be our CEO to kick it off today. You all know Vincent, of course. Vincent has been Beiersdorf's CEO for more than a year now. Actually, he joined Beiersdorf in 2017 as a Board member in charge of the Beyond business. The Beyond business, I'm sure you know, comprises La Prairie, Derma and the plaster brands. And before joining Beiersdorf, Vincent worked for many years for L'OrÃ©al in skin care.



So let us now take a look at strategy and