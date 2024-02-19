Yoav Landman, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), has sold 40,000 shares of the company on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform is designed to allow users to continuously release software updates across any system.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 467,469 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for JFrog Ltd indicates a trend of insider sales, with 85 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $38.98, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.915 billion.

With the stock price at $38.98 and a GuruFocus Value of $34.65, JFrog Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

