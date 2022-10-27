Q3 2022 Beiersdorf AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Beiersdorf's conference call. Here with me this morning is our CEO, Vincent Warnery; and our CFO, Astrid Hermann. We would like to share with you Beiersdorf's business results of the first 9 months of 2022. We will start with the presentation and the business review.



Vincent Warnery - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Thank you, Jens. I'd like also to welcome you to today's conference call,