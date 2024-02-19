Dean Li, Executive VP & President, MRL of Merck & Co Inc (MRK, Financial), has sold 14,702 shares of the company on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $125.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,845,151.

Merck & Co Inc is a global healthcare company that provides prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company's primary focus is on the development and marketing of products related to human health and well-being.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,702 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Dean Li is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider transaction history.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Merck & Co Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 18 insider sells, indicating a general disposition towards selling among insiders at the company.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Merck & Co Inc were trading at $125.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $317,614.452 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 895.29, which is significantly above both the industry median of 22.18 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.16, with a GF Value of $107.77, suggesting that Merck & Co Inc is currently Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

