Insider Sell: M/I Homes Inc CFO Phillip Creek Disposes of Shares

Phillip Creek, Executive Vice President and CFO of M/I Homes Inc (MHO, Financial), sold 1,967 shares of the company on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. M/I Homes Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The company operates in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States and is engaged in land acquisition and development, as well as home construction.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 76,616 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for M/I Homes Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of M/I Homes Inc were trading at $123, resulting in a market cap of $3.508 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 7.76, which is lower than the industry median of 10.195 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $123 and a GuruFocus Value of $68.62, M/I Homes Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.79, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

