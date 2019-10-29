Oct 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thanks for joining Beiersdorf Conference Call Half Year Report 2019. (Operator Instructions)
And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jens GeiÃler, Head of Investor Relations of Beiersdorf. Please go ahead, sir.
Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our quarterly statements conference call. This is Jens GeiÃler. Joining me this morning and here with me in our Hamburg offices is Beiersdorf CEO, Stefan De Loecker; and our CFO, Dessi Temperley. We would like to share with you Beiersdorf's business results for the first 9 months of 2019.
As usual, we will first present our numbers and the business review. And afterwards, we'll have a Q&A with you. (Operator Instructions)
And with that, I will now hand over to Stefan De Loecker.
Stefan De Loecker - Beiersdorf
Q3 2019 Beiersdorf AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...