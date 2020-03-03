Mar 03, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Haley, your Chorus call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Beiersdorf conference call full year results call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jens GeiÃler, Head of Investor Relations for Beiersdorf AG.
Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full year conference call. This is Jens GeiÃler. And here with me this morning in our Hamburg offices is Beiersdorf CEO, Stefan De Loecker; and our CFO, Dessi Temperley.
Today, we have a different setup regarding our full year communication. Due to the current development of the coronavirus situation and in order to protect the well-being of everybody involved, we decided to cancel the conference, which we usually have, and are conducting this earnings call with you instead.
First on our agenda today is a message from Stefan De Loecker. You will hear about the progress we
Full Year 2019 Beiersdorf AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 03, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...