Half Year 2020 Beiersdorf AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Beiersdorf Conference Call Half Year Results 2020. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jens GeiÃler, Head of Investor Relations of Beiersdorf AG. Please go ahead, sir.
Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Beiersdorf's half year conference call. This is Jens GeiÃler, and here with me this morning is our CEO, Stefan De Loecker; and our CFO, Dessi Temperley. I'd like to share with you Beiersdorf's business results of the first 6 months of 2020.
Due to ATOC regulations, we already pre-released our main sales figures Slide 6. Now as usual, we will start with a presentation on the business review. (Operator Instructions). And with that, I will now hand over to Stefan De Loecker.
Stefan De Loecker - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Executive Board &
