Q3 2020 Beiersdorf AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Haley, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Beiersdorf Conference Call 9-month Results 2020. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jens Geissler, Head of Investor Relations of Beiersdorf AG. Please go ahead.



Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer



Thank you, Haley. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our quarterly statements conference call. This is Jens Geissler. Here with me this morning is our CFO, Dessi Temperley; and we are, of course, joined by our CEO, Stefan De Loecker, who dials in remotely.



We would like to share with you Beiersdorf's business results of the first 9 months of 2020. As usual, we will first present our numbers and the business review. We will be happy to take questions after that. (Operator Instructions). And with that, I will now hand over to Stefan De Loecker.



Stefan De Loecker - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft -