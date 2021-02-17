Q4 2020 Beiersdorf AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full year results analyst meeting. I'm Jens GeiÃler, and here with me this morning is CEO, Stefan De Loecker; our CFO, Dessi Temperley; and for the first time, Astrid Hermann, who joined the company at the beginning of the year and will take over from Dessi. Welcome, Astrid.



As you can see, due to the continued development of the COVID-19 situation, this year, again, we're having this online setup for our full year communication. As you know, we already pre-released our results last night as part of an ad hoc announcement.



So today, first, on our agenda is a review of the year 2020 from Stefan. The financial figures will be presented by Dessi and Astrid. After Stefan's closing remarks, we will have question-and-answer with you as always.



So okay, let's get going now, and I hand over to Stefan De Loecker.



Stefan De Loecker - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO

