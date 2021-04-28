Q1 2021 Beiersdorf AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for joining the IR call Q1 2021.



Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our quarterly statements conference call. This is Jens GeiÃler.



We would like to share with you Beiersdorf's business results of the first quarter 2021. However, this will be -- will not be the only news today. Last night, we issued an ad hoc statement about the change in the Chief Executive Officer at Beiersdorf. Stefan De Loecker will hand over to Vincent Warnery as of May 1.



So here with me this morning is Stefan; and our CFO, Astrid Hermann; and also Vincent, who will briefly introduce himself during the call. As usual, Stefan and Astrid will present our numbers and the business review. They will be