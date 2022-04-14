Beiersdorf AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 14, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Reinhard D. PÃ¶llath - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



Welcome to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Beiersdorf AG. Next to me on the stage are the Executive Board, the Chairman of the Executive Board, Mr. Warnery, next to him, Mr. Liu, Ms. Loebsack. And then next to Warnery, Mr. Rasquinet, Mr. Barckhahn, Mr. Mirt and Mr. Emberger and Mr. Ingelfinger. And along with that, our notary, Dr. Beil. Unfortunately, Ms. Hermann is in quarantine, but she is cut in. We wish her all the best. All the best to you, Ms. Hermann. And the members of the Supervisory Board are also cut in. The names of whom you see behind me.



After careful consideration for everyone's safety, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have decided to once again hold the Annual General Meeting in virtual form. We think this is a good idea in the times given. We are here in the auditorium of the Beiersdorf Skin Research Center in Hamburg-Eimsbuttel, 50 meters next to the construction site of the new main building on the side. On the Beiersdorf campus on Troplowitzstrasse,