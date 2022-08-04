Q2 2022 Beiersdorf AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Jens Geißler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning to all of you. I would like to welcome you to Beiersdorf second quarter conference call. Joining me this morning is: CEO, Vincent Warnery; our CFO, Astrid Hermann; and Anke Schmidt, my colleague at Corporate Communications. We would like to share with you Beiersdorf's business results of the first 6 months of 2022.



Anke Schmidt - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - VP of Corporate Communications