Q1 2023 Beiersdorf AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Jens Geißler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer



Thank you, Natalie, and welcome to Beiersdorf's first quarter earnings call. With me today are Vincent Warnery, our CEO; and Astrid Hermann, our CFO. We will share with you Beiersdorf's results of the first 3 months of 2023. Due to ad hoc regulations, we already pre-released our main sales figures on April 5.



