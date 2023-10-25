Q3 2023 Beiersdorf AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for joining the Q3 results 2023 Conference Call for Beiersdorf AG. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jens Geißler, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jens GeiÃler - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer



Thank you, Zico, and welcome to Beiersdorf's third quarter conference call. Here with me this morning is our CEO, Vincent Warnery; and our CFO, Astrid Hermann. I would like to share with you Beiersdorf's business results of the first 9 months of 2023. We will start with the presentation and the business review. But before we get going, let me make some technical remark's.



Vincent Warnery - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Thank you so much,