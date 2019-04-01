Q4 2018 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Robert J. PallÃ©,Blonder Tongue Laboratories - Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Blonder Tongue's 2018 fourth quarter and full year financial reporting teleconference. We thank you for your participation.



Before we begin our presentations this morning, I'd like to preface my remarks and those made by other Blonder Tongue representatives who may be speaking today by reminding you that we will be discussing certain subjects which will contain forward-looking statements, including management's view of our prospects and evolving trends in the marketplace. As you know, the future is impossible to predict, so I caution you that actual results may differ from those that may be projected in our comments this morning. For additional