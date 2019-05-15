Q1 2019 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Blonder Tongue First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host for today, Mr. Bob PallÃ©, President and CEO. Sir, the floor is yours.



Robert J. PallÃ©,Blonder Tongue Laboratories - Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Blonder Tongue's 2019 First Quarter Financial Reporting Teleconference. We thank you for your participation.



Before we begin our presentation this morning, I'd like to preface my remarks and those made by other Blonder Tongue representatives who may be speaking today by reminding you that we will be discussing certain subjects which will contain forward-looking statements, including management's view of our prospects and evolving trends in the marketplace. As you know, the future is impossible to predict, and so I caution you that actual results may differ from those that may be projected in our comments this morning.

