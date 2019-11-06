Q3 2019 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Blonder Tongue Third Quarter 2019 Results Call. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Bob PallÃ©, CEO. Sir, the floor is yours.



Robert J. PallÃ©,Blonder Tongue Laboratories - Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Blonder Tongue's 2019 Third Quarter and 9 Months Financial Reporting Teleconference. We thank you for your participation.



Before we begin our presentation this morning, I'd like to preface my remarks and those made by other Blonder Tongue representatives, who may be speaking today, by reminding you that we will be discussing certain subjects, which will contain forward-looking statements including management's view of our prospects and evolving trends in the marketplace. As you know, the future is impossible to predict, so I caution you that actual results may differ from those that may be projected in our comments this