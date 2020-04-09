Q4 2019 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Edward Rowland Grauch - Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. - President & CEO



Great. Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Blonder Tongue's 2019 Q4 and Full Year Financial Reporting Conference Call. Thank you for joining us this morning. And I'd like to take a moment to thank the entire Board of Directors and our management team for putting their trust in me in my new role as President and CEO since January 1 this year.



Before we begin our presentation, I'd like to remind all callers that my statements and those made by other Blonder Tongue representatives speaking today will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the management's view of our prospects, financial performance, technology -- technological developments and the evolving trends in the marketplace.



As you know, the future is impossible to predict. So I