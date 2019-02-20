Feb 20, 2019 / 03:20PM GMT

David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Our next company, which is Bombardier. So we're pleased to have Alain Bellemare, the CEO and John Di Bert, the CFO here with us this morning. So Alain is going to kick it off with some comments, and then we'll get into our normal back-and-forth.



Alain M. Bellemare - Bombardier Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Well, thank you David. And good morning, everyone. And thanks for being here. I would just start by saying Bombardier is at much different place to be in 2019 versus where we were in 2015. When I joined the company, we were at pretty tough place. But since then, we've made huge progress, I'll start with aerospace, I think that everybody knows that the [overlay] at that time was the C Series and also the other major development programs that we had the Lear 85 and the Global 7500. If you look at where we are today on the aerospace side, I mean, we've totally derisked all these major programs. The C Series has become the Airbus 220, in the end of Airbus, they'll be able to