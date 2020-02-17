Alstom SA to Acquire Bombardier Inc Analyst Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Henri Poupart-Lafarge - Alstom SA - Chairman & CEO



Good morning. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to this conference call. Thank you for making yourselves available on a very short notice, I don't know when you were on call, but probably 0.5 hour while ago, something like that. I think we wanted to get you as fast as possible on the announcement which we made, again, 0.5 hour ago on the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom, which aims at accelerating our strategic roadmap, accelerating Alstom in Motion, by taking advantage of the complementarities, both in terms of geographies and product and activities of Bombardier.



So I'll go through the presentation quite happily with Laurent. And then, of course, we'll open a Q&A session with Laurent. We have also Emmanuelle Petrovic with us, our general counsel, in case you have some more detailed questions.



So as a summary of the