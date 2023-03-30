Mar 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Mar 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Chenggang Liu

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited - CFO

* Jiang Xin

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited - Chief Risk Officer

* Nan Luo

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited - Company Secretary

* Yu Sun

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited - Vice Chairman & CEO



Conference Call Participants

* Jia Wei Lam

HSBC, Research Division - Analyst & Head of Greater China Banks Research

* S. Huang

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Financial Analyst

* Tsz Ho Wong

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Winnie Wu



Nan Luo - BOC Hong Kong(Holdings)Limited-Company Secretary



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to the 2022 Annual Results briefing of BOC Hong Kong Holdings