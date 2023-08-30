Aug 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Aug 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chenggang Liu
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited - CFO
* Jiang Xin
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited - Chief Risk Officer
* Nan Luo
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited - Company Secretary
* Yu Sun
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited - Vice Chairman & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Gurpreet Singh Sahi
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Jia Wei Lam
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst & Head of Greater China Banks Research
* S. Huang
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Financial Analyst
=====================
Nan Luo - BOC Hong Kong(Holdings)Limited-Company Secretary
Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to the 2023 interim results briefing of BOC Hong Kong Holdings
