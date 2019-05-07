May 07, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today at the presentation of our first quarter results for 2019. The presentation as usual will be led by Massimo Doris, CEO of Banca Mediolanum; while our President, Ennio Doris; and our CFO, Angelo Lietti will join the Q&A session.
So I'll hand this off directly to Massimo Doris right away. Thank you.
Massimo Antonio Doris - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference. First of all, I have to say that after such a challenging and tumultuous 2018, the first quarter of this year has felt like payback for having successfully structured and implemented the repricing of Ireland-based funds at the start of the year, and for having made adjustments on a variety of elements that result in the revenues that are far less volatile. The upshot is we have delivered on our promises to our investors in terms of stabilizing revenues and containing costs, and we are certain that the steps we've taken
Q1 2019 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript
