Jul 29, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Banca Mediolanum First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
For your information, today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Alessandra Lanzone, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Lanzone, please go ahead.
Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today at the presentation of our first half results for 2020.
Our CEO, Massimo Doris, will lead the presentation today, while our President, Ennio Doris; and our CFO, Angelo Lietti, will join the Q&A session.
And since we're speaking about the Q&A session, please make sure that you ask your questions according to the language line you're connected to. All questions will be answered in Italian with a translation into English.
Massimo, you now have the virtual floor. Thank you.
Massimo Antonio Doris - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - CEO &
Q2 2020 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...