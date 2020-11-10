Q3 2020 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Banca Mediolanum 9 months 2020 Results call.



(Operator Instructions) I must advise that the call is being recorded today on Tuesday, the 10th of November 2020.



I should now hand over to your speaker for today, Alessandra Lanzone, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR



A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of our results for the first 9 months 2020. As usual, our CEO, Massimo Doris, will lead the presentation, and our CFO, Angelo Lietti, will join the Q&A session.



Please make sure to ask your questions according to the language line you're connected to. All answers will be in Italian with an English translation. Massimo, you now have the virtual floor. Thank you.



Massimo Antonio Doris - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Alessandra. A very good afternoon to everyone. Before we launch into the