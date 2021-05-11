May 11, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Banca Mediolanum Q1, 2021 results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded today. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alessandra Lanzone, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks for joining us at the presentation of our results for the first quarter of 2021. The presentation will be led by Massimo Doris, our CEO. And our CFO, Angelo Lietti, will join in during the Q&A session. Please make sure that you ask your questions according to the language of the language line you're connected to. And in order to give all analysts and investors the same opportunity to participate in the Q&A, I would like to stress that you limit your questions to a maximum of two. We will definitely give you the chance to ask your follow-up questions at the end.
And now I would like to hand the floor
Q1 2021 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...