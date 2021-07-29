Q2 2021 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Banca Mediolanum first half 2021 results call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded on Thursday, the 29th of July 2021.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Ms. Alessandra Lanzone, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this meeting today dedicated to our half year results. The presentation will be led by our CEO, Massimo Doris; and our CFO, Angelo Lietti, who will join in during the Q&A session.



Please make sure to ask your questions in the language of the language line you're connected to. In any event, answers will be in Italian with an English translation. And in the interest of giving all of you the chance to ask your questions during the Q&A, please limit them to a maximum of 2, and we promise we'll give you the chance to ask further questions at the end of the session.



And now I'd like to hand this