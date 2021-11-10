Q3 2021 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Banca Mediolanum 9 Months 2021 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alessandra Lanzone. Please go ahead.



Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR



Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us today at this meeting. The presentation of the 9 months results will be led, as usual, by our CEO, Massimo Doris; our CFO, Angelo Lietti, will join in during the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



So now I would like to leave the floor to Massimo. Thank you.



Massimo Antonio Doris - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Alessandra, and welcome, everybody. If at the half year point, we talked about our best quarter ever in terms of top line, today, I have the pleasure of confirming a reliable growth in our revenues, with an increasingly healthy contribution margin quarter after